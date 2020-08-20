Red Raider football opens season Friday; Thunder Radio coverage begins at 6 p.m.

Coffee County Central High School’s Red Raiders open the season Friday night, Aug. 21 when Franklin County visits Carden-Jarrell Field.
Thunder Radio will be on hand for the radio coverage as we begin our 63rd year celebrating athletes at Central High School.
Coverage begins with The Friday Night Thunder pregame show (delivered by Riddle Trucking) at 6 p.m., with interviews from both head coaches and a tribute to Dennis Weaver, the voice of Coffee County athletics who passed away less than a month ago as he was getting set to call play-by-play action again this season.
Thunder Radio will have the pregame, game broadcast and the postgame show (Friday Night Thunder) on 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM and streaming at www.thunder1320.com and on the Manchester Go smartphone app.