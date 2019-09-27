Red Raider Football Falls to Bigger Cookeville Squad on Homecoming

Celebrating Homecoming on Friday night, the Coffee County CHS football team welcomed Cookeville to Carden-Jarrell Field. Looking to build on the momentum of last Friday’s win at Siegel, the Red Raiders squared off against a big and talented Cavalier squad. Giving up around 50 pounds per player in the offensive and defensive lines, Coffee County could not stop the Cookeville offense as they fell 41 to 14.
Cookeville got on the board first with 2:09 left in the 1st quarter as they returned a punt 77 yards for a touchdown. A pair of long touchdown runs in the 2nd quarter gave Cookeville a 21 to 0 lead before the Red Raiders scored with 3 seconds to go in the half. Matthew Pittman hit C.J. Anthony with a 16 yard touchdown pass to give the Raiders some momentum going into the half down 21 to 7. But Cookeville scored touchdowns on their first 3 drives of the 2nd half to stretch the lead to 41 to 7. Coffee County got a hard fought 1 yard touchdown run from Marshall Haney with 4:44 left in the game for the final score. Felix Salinas finished with a pair of point after kicks.
Pittman finished the game as the leading rusher and passer as he rushed 17 times for 71 yards and was 7 of 16 through the air for 101 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Haney finished with 16 carries for 41 yards and a score. Conner Shemwell was 8 of 17 passing for 84 yards and an interception and C.J. Anthony was the leading receiver as he caught 5 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown to be named the Mid-Tenn Turf Most Valuable Player for the game.
The Raiders are back at home on Friday night when they play host to Rockvale. Thunder Radio is your exclusive home for Coffee County football game and we will have the broadcast beginning at 6 PM with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show, maintained by Premier Lawn Care. Kick-off is at 7 PM and you will hear it all right here on Thunder.
Download the broadcast at: www.thunder1320.com/downloads