Red Raider football asking for volunteers, equipment for Saturday work day at stadium

High School football season kicks off in just four weeks, with the Coffee County Central Red Raiders opening the season with Franklin County coming to Manchester on Aug. 19. The first official practice in pads is scheduled for Monday, July 25.
But before any of that, the Raiders are asking for volunteers to help at a stadium workday beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 23.
The team needs to borrow weedeaters, blowers, pressure washers, hammers and any manpower possible for a workday at the stadium.
The team is also asking for donations of Gatorade / Powerade, cases of water, washing detergent, Swiffer refills, floor cleaner, Clorox and Lysol wipes to help keep the field house and locker room sanitary for players and coaches.
Anyone wanting to help should come to Carden-Jarrell Field Saturday, July 23. The stadium is located behind Raider Academy at 865 McMinnville Highway.
When the Raiders kickoff their 100th season of football on Aug. 19 you can listen all season long on Thunder Radio. The Friday Night Thunder Pregame show starts at 6 p.m. every Friday night, with kickoff at 7 p.m. The Friday Night Thunder postgame show will carry you until 10:30 p.m.
You can also hear the Coach Doug Greene Show live from Praters every Wednesday night, beginning Aug. 17.