Red Raider basketball to open season Tuesday night in Jackson County

Coffee County Central High School basketball will start sooner than first expected.
The Red Raider boys have picked up a game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jackson County. This comes after Knowledge Academy cancelled Thursday’s home game.
Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders have also picked up a game – set to travel to Grundy County for a 7 p.m. tip on Thursday. This is a makeup for the Saturday home game that was cancelled by Goodpasture. The Lady Raiders will still play at home at 6 p.m. Friday against Siegel.
Thunder Radio will be there to broadcast the Raiders and Lady Raiders all season. Tune in Tuesday night to catch the Raiders from Jackson County. Pregame begins at 7:15 p.m. with tip at 7:30 p.m.
Listen to the Raiders and Lady Raiders all season long at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM on the Manchester Go smartphone app, at thunder1320.com and on Amazon Alexa (enable the Thunder Radio skill, then say “Alexa, play Thunder Radio”). Thunder Radio is your home for Red Raider and Lady Raider sports.