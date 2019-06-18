«

Red Raider Basketball to Host Team Camp on Thursday

The Coffee County Red Raider basketball team will close out their summer season on Thursday with a day of scrimmage games at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.  The Red Raiders will host 6 games, featuring 5 visiting teams beginning at 9 AM.  Coffee County will play in the 1st and last game of the day as they are scheduled to take on Cannon County at 9 AM and Fayetteville at 2 PM.  The complete schedule:

9 AM – Coffee Co vs. Cannon County

10 AM – Jackson County vs Grundy County

11 AM – Cannon County vs. Moore County

Noon – Jackson County vs. Fayetteville

1 PM – Grundy County vs. Moore County

2 PM – Coffee County vs. Fayetteville