Red Raider Basketball to Host Team Camp on Thursday

The Coffee County Red Raider basketball team will close out their summer season on Thursday with a day of scrimmage games at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The Red Raiders will host 6 games, featuring 5 visiting teams beginning at 9 AM. Coffee County will play in the 1st and last game of the day as they are scheduled to take on Cannon County at 9 AM and Fayetteville at 2 PM. The complete schedule:
9 AM – Coffee Co vs. Cannon County
10 AM – Jackson County vs Grundy County
11 AM – Cannon County vs. Moore County
Noon – Jackson County vs. Fayetteville
1 PM – Grundy County vs. Moore County
2 PM – Coffee County vs. Fayetteville