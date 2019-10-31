Red Raider Basketball Preseason Starts on Monday

The Coffee County CHS Red Raider basketball team will open practice on Monday with some high expectations. Coach Micah Williams begins his 5th year at the helm of the Coffee County program and is coming off a 19 win season last year and a regular season district title. The Red Raiders have averaged 19 wins a year for the last 3 years and are coming off hosting a first round regional game for the first time since 2006. The Red Raiders were selected to finish in 2nd place in the district by the coaches and media in attendance at Monday’s District 8AAA Media Day.
The Red Raiders will take part in a scrimmage playday on Saturday, November 9th at Rockvale. The Red Raiders will take on Walker Valley, Jellico and Stratford. Coffee County will host an open practice on Friday, November 15th and the public is invited to attend. The practice will get underway at 5:30 PM as Coach Williams will be mic’d for the duration of the practice as he leads his team through drills before ending with a controlled scrimmage. Admission is free and folks are invited to stay after practice to eat with the team. Coffee County opens the season on Friday, November 22nd and Saturday, November 23rd as they host a series of Hall of Champions games at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.