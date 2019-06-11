Red Raider Basketball Opens MTSU Camp with Monday Sweep

The Coffee County Red Raider basketball team opened up play on Monday in the MTSU team camp in Murfreesboro. Both the varsity and JV teams were perfect on the day. The Red Raider varsity went 3 and 0 on the day while the JV Red Raiders posted an identical 3 and 0 record.
The varsity squad opened the day with a win over 2019 Indiana semi-finalist Bosse High School on the main floor of the MTSU Murphy Center. They closed out the day with wins over Christian Academy of Louisville and Section, Alabama. Coach Micah Williams was proud of the balanced effort from his squad. “All 12 guys played extremely well. I’m very pleased with how well our chemistry is coming along and how we are sharing the ball on the offensive end and how well we are communicating and rebounding on the defensive end.” The JV team captured wins over Kingston, Gilmer, GA and Middle Tennessee Christian.
Coffee County will close out the MTSU camp on Tuesday as both the varsity and JV will play a trio of games. The varsity hit the court on the main floor at the Murphy Center at 11 when they take on Independence. They move to the auxiliary gym at 4 to tangle with White House before closing out the day at the MTSU Rec Center at 6 against Harrison, IN. The JV will spend all day in the Murphy Center auxiliary gym. They open the day at 2 PM versus Perry County before a 5 PM rematch with Gilmer, GA. Their final game is at 8 PM against Clinton.