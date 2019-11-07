Red Raider Basketball Invites Public to Open Practice on Friday

The Coffee County Central High School Red Raider basketball team will host an open practice on Friday night at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The practice will get underway at 5:30 PM as Coach Williams will be mic’d for the duration of the practice as he leads his team through drills before ending with a controlled scrimmage. Admission is free and folks are invited to stay after practice to eat with the team.
The Red Raiders will take part in a scrimmage playday on Saturday, November 9th at Rockvale. The Red raiders will take on Walker Valley, Jellico and Stratford. Coffee County opens the season on Friday, November 22nd and Saturday, November 23rd as they host a series of Hall of Champions games at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. As expected, Thunder Radio is the exclusive broadcast home for Red Raider basketball as we bring you all the action, home and away, on your Hometown Radio Station.