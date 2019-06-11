Red Raider Basketball Ends MTSU Camp with Strong Showing

The Coffee County Red Raider basketball team wrapped up 2 days of competition in the MTSU team camp on Tuesday. The varsity Raiders and JV Raiders each played 3 games on the day. The varsity team finished the day with a win and 2 losses. The JV team was unbeaten in their 3 games.
Coffee County opened the day on the main floor at the Murphy Center on Tuesday morning against Independence. Coffee County came up short to the Eagles before bouncing back with a win over White House. In the final game of the day, the Red Raiders lost to Harrison, GA. The varsity squad ended the camp with a record of 4 and 2. The JV scored wins on Friday over Perry County, Gilmer, GA and Clinton. The JV finished the camp with a record of 6 and 0.
Coach Micah Williams was pleased with the chemistry of his team so far this summer. “We need to keep on sharing the ball and get a little more consistent offensively. We will also need to work on our transition defense” added Williams.
The Red Raiders will take some time to hit the practice floor before concluding their summer season next week. Coffee County will host a team camp at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym next Thursday. That schedule will be posted next week.