Rebelletes score in final minute to drop CHS soccer Thursday night

Coffee County and Franklin County battled on the soccer field Thursday, remaining tied all the way down to the final minute.
In the 79th minute Rebellette Kara McDaniel was able to find the back of the net to give Franklin County a 1-0 win over CHS in a game you heard broadcast live on Thunder Radio.
Franklin County outshot Coffee County all night – getting off 21 shots to Coffee County’s 12, and getting 10 shots on goal to the Lady Raiders six.
CHS keeper Lucy Riddle was solid in goal, picking up eight saves.
The Lady Raiders return home on Tuesday, Sept. 29 to host Shelbyville in a district match. That game will also be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.