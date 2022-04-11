Rain pushes CHS baseball district series with Franklin County to Tuesday doubleheader

The field was painted, mowed and ready to go Monday. But a rain shower that passed through right at game time postponed the CHS Red Raiders and Franklin County Rebels District 6-4A baseball series Monday night.
Now the Raiders and Rebels will face off in a double header Tuesday at Tomahawk Stadium in Winchester. Both Coffee County and Franklin County enter the series 4-2 in district play – a sweep would give one team control at the top of the district standings.
First pitch of the double header Tuesday set for 4 p.m.