Rain Cancels Monday Prep Action

Opening day for the Westwood softball team and the Coffee County Middle School baseball, softball and soccer teams got washed out on Monday. The rainy weather forced the postponement of all of the conference matchups.
The Coffee County Middle School baseball and softball teams were set to take on White County in the 1st day of a Monday/Tuesday home and away conference series. The threat of wet field conditions on Tuesday forced the postponement of Tuesday’s games as well. The two games for each team will be made up on Wednesday afternoon as part of a doubleheader at CCMS. Both doubleheaders will get underway at 4 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of Coffee County Middle School softball as part of the People’s Bank and Trust Hometown Sports Series.
The Coffee County Middle School soccer match with White County will be made up on Friday, March 13th at 5 PM at CCMS. The Westwood softball game at Community will be made up on Wednesday, April 1st beginning at 5 PM in Unionville. As always, Thunder Radio will keep you updated on schedule changes and postponements plus your one true source for local sports.