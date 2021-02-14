Raiders wrestling sending two competitors to state meet

Central High School had three medalists and two state qualifiers in the Region wrestling tournament over the weekend in McMinnville.
In the 145-pound division, freshman Jacob Barlow placed second and earned a trip to the state wrestling meet. He also earned Freshman of the Year.
Gavin Prater also placed second in his weight division – 152 – and will go to the state wrestling meet.
Zack Galy also medaled, taking third place in the 195-pound division. In a normal year, Galy would qualify for the state meet, but number of qualifiers has been cut down this year due to COVID-19.