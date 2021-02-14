Raiders wrap regular season with home non-district win

Coffee County’s Red Raider boys basketball team put the finishing touches on the regular season with a 53-44 win over visiting Gordonsville Saturday afternoon in Manchester.
Tied after three quarters, the Raiders outscored the Tigers 20-11 in the final 8 minutes to pull away.
The Raiders got a big second half from CJ Anthony, who scored all 11 of his points in the second half, including three 3-pointers. Trenton Scrivnor led the Raiders with 16 points, 10 coming in the second half.
Hayden Hullett sunk three 3-pionters, Phineas Rollman added 8 points and Connor Shemwell 6 to go along with Brady Nugent’s 2 and Tyler Taylor’s 1.