Raiders travel to Rockvale Friday – listen live on Thunder Radio

The Coffee County Central High School Red Raider football team (2-3 overall / 1-2 Region 3-6A) travels to Rockvale Friday to take on the Rockets (1-5) and look to get back to .500 on the season.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be heard live on Thunder Radio. Pregame coverage with the Friday Night Thunder pregame show begins at 6 p.m. You can listen to the game on 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.
Anyone wishing to travel to the game must purchase tickets digitally at www.gofan.co. No tickets will be available at the gate.
Thunder Radio is your home for all Red Raider and Lady Raider athletics.