Raiders throw well, force turnovers in Friday intra-squad scrimmage

Coffee County Central High School’s Red Raider football team held an intra-squad workout Friday to tune up for this Friday’s season opener against Franklin County.
The Raiders were able to work in first team, second team and third team offense and defense, as well as starting freshman offense and defense for live work before the season starts.
Defensively, the Red Raider starters were able to force turnovers on back-to-back possession early on a fumble recovery and then an interception by Andrew Hite.
Meanwhile, the Raider offense was able to drive the full length of the field a pair of trips for scores, and quarterback Connor Shemwell connected with Travis Martin for a 40-yard score down the seam.
For the Freshman Raiders, quarterback Jackson Shemwell connected twice with Jacob Barlow for two passing touchdowns.
The Raiders open the season this Friday, Aug. 21 when they host Franklin County. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the CHS main office. You can also purchase digital tickets through the app Go Fan. Masks are required in the facility and temperature checks will be performed when entering.
Thunder Radio will bring you play-by-play action of the Red Raiders every Friday night this season as we begin our 63rd year broadcasting Red Raider athletics on the radio.
Pregame festivities begin at 6 p.m. with The Friday Night Thunder pregame show (delivered by Riddle Trucking). The game broadcast will begin at 7 p.m.