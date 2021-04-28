Raiders sweep Shelbyville with 12-0 Wednesday win

For the second night in a row, the Coffee County Central baseball team shutout Shelbyville and beat the Eagles 12-0 in a mercy-rule shortened game.
Jacob Holder pitched a one-hit shutout for the Raiders – striking out 9 Eagle batters over five innings of work. He walked three batters.
For the second night in a row the Raiders piled up double-digit hits – using 15 hits and a pair of Shelbyville errors.
Griffin Meeker (2), Lane Spry (2), Nolan Jernigan (2) Wyatt Nugent (4) and Braden Brown (3) all had multiple hits for the Raiders. Nugent drove in four runs and scored one. Nugent and Meeker each had doubles.
The win wraps the District 8-AAA regular season with a 7-5 record and firmly plants the Raiders in fourth place in the final standings. They will host Columbia at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6 in the opening game of the District 8-AAA tournament.
The Raiders are scheduled to have a flurry of non-district games to close the season: at Cookeville on Thursday, at Warren County on Friday, hosting Cookeville on Saturday and hosting La Vergne on Monday.