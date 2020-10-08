Raiders set to host Maplewood Friday; broadcast to be on Thunder Radio

Coffee County’s Red Raider football team returns home to Carden-Jarrell Field Friday night to host the Maplewood Panthers.
Coffee County (3-3 overall) is looking for its fourth win on the season – a feat that has not happened since 2007, which happens to be the last time the Red Raiders had a winning season.
Maplewood comes in at 0-4 – the Panthers lost two forfeits and two actual games at East Nashville and Spring Hill. Maplewood bot a late start to the season due to COVID-19 restricting Metro Public Schools athletic departments.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the broadcast will be on Thunder Radio. Tickets will not be available at the gate. However, you can purchase digital tickets at www.gofan.co
The Friday Night Thunder pregame show begins at 6 p.m. with the area’s most complete local pregame coverage. Get your complete coverage of all Red Raider and Lady Raider athletics on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM and stream worldwide with the Manchester Go app and www.thunder1320.com