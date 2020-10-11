Raiders roll past Panthers, improve to 4-3

Coffee County jumped all over Maplewood early and cruised to a 37-20 win over the Panthers Friday night at Carden-Jarrell Field.
Sophomore tailback Konor Heaton powered the offense with his first career 100-yard game. Unofficially, Heaton rushed for 123 yards on 19 carries. He scored on runs of 1 and 7 yards.
Quarterback Connor Shemwell scored from 1 yard out after a bobbled snap, and senior tailback Marshall Haney stepped in during the second half and hit a 48-yard burst for a touchdown score. Shemwell also connected with Kelvin Verge from 8-yards out after scrambling and finding an open Verge in the back of the end zone.
Coffee County also picked up a safety after Ian Weldon pinned the Panthers deep with a good kickoff.
The win moves Coffee County to 4-3 on the season – giving the Raiders 4 wins in a season for the first time since 2007. Coffee County is 3-0 at home this season.
Coffee County will host undefeated Warren County (7-0) next Friday, Oct. 16.