Raiders return to action Friday; look to guarantee playoff spot

After a 1-4 start, things have turned around nicely for the Coffee County Central Red Raider football team.
The Raiders pieced together back to back wins over Spring Hill and Warren County (the latter being a region win) to improve to 3-4, and after a week off to rest and recover from a physical 7 weeks of football, the Raiders have a chance to finish strong.
Coffee County welcomes region opponent Cookeville to town on Friday. A win would make 3 in a row for CHS – something the Raider football program has not done since 2007. A win would also even the Raiders’ record at 4-4 with two games remaining, tie last season’s win total and guarantee CHS a spot in the playoffs.
FRIDAY INFORMATION
The Raiders and Cavs kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday at Carden-Jarrell Field. Cookeville beat the Raiders last season by just one point in Putnam County. Tickets will be sold digitally through gofan.co.
You can hear the game on Thunder Radio beginning with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame show at 6 p.m. – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, thunder1320.com and on the Manchester Go smartphone app. Postgame show will provide listener call-in opportunities, audio highlights from the broadcast and a scoreboard of area teams of interest.
LOOKING FORWARD
The Raiders will play their final home game of the season on Friday, Oct. 22 when Rockvale comes to Manchester for a non-region tilt.