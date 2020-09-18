Raiders return home, set to host Siegel Friday night on Thunder Radio

The Coffee County Central High School Football team hosts Region 3-6A opponent Siegel at 7 p.m. Friday night at Carden-Jarrell Field.
Coffee County (1-2 overall) is looking to get back to .500 after back-to-back losses. Meanwhile, Siegel is 0-4 and looking for its first win of the season.
Tickets will not be sold at the gate. Anyone wanting to purchase tickets now will need to do so digitally. Smartphone users with an iPhone can download the GoFan app. Meanwhile, Android users should visit www.gofan.co. (not .com). Face coverings are required for entry and temperature checks will be performed at the gate.
The game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio. Pregame coverage begins at 5 p.m. with regional coverage on Prep Football Insiders. At 6 p.m. the Friday Night Thunder pregame show hits the air, a full hour focused on the Raiders and the Stars, including pregame interviews and analysis. We have the kickoff at 7 p.m. and the postgame Friday Night Thunder with a scoreboard rundown and game highlights will follow the game. Tune in at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, stream at www.thunder1320.com and on the Manchester Go app.