Raiders rack up 2nd win in a row, cruise past Pioneers

Coffee County led early, controlled the clock and cruised to a comfortable 33-14 win Friday night, Oct. 1 over visiting Warren County.
Coffee County gave the Pioneers a steady dose of Konor Heaton and he ripped them apart behind his offensive line. Heaton piled up 162 yards on 24 carries, including big chunks of 23 and 17. Heaton also caught a pass for 12 yards – giving him 174 all-purpose yards on the night and three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 10, 2 and 4.
Coffee County’s other touchdown came late from Cole Pippenger in a 6-yard outside run. The Raiders also got 3 points on a 29-yard field goal by sophomore Elijah McCoy and a safety courtesy of a bad snap on a Pioneer punt.
After the Raiders took a 7-0 lead on their opening drive, the Pioneers answered with a 13 play drive that was capped on a 3-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. But CHS pushed back head on a 95 yard drive on just 8 plays – capped on a 2-yard Heaton run.
CHS went ahead to force a safety and scored again to take a 23-7 halftime lead and cruised in the second half. The Raiders led 33-7 in the waning minutes before the Pioneers hit a 40-yard touchdown with a minute to play.
Raider senior quarterback Connor Shemwell was solid – completing 7-of-10 passes for 99 yards. Travis Martin caught two passes for 39 yards and Jahlin Osbourne had 2 catches for 40. CHS outgained Warren County 343 to 188 as the Raider defense stifled the Pioneers all night.
The Raiders improve to 3-4 with the win – their second win in two weeks. It also gives Coffee County its first region win of the season.
The Raiders have next week off to rest before returning home on Oct. 15 to host Cookeville in a region game. That game will be broadcast LIVE on Thunder Radio.
Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson.