Raiders overcome slow start, down Warren County in overtime Friday night

For the second time in as many games, Coffee County’s Red Raiders went into overtime.
The outcome was much more favorable this time, though.
Aidan Abellana buried two free throws with 6.5 seconds to play in overtime, putting Coffee County up 50-46 and effectively ending the game as the Raiders held on for the win by that score.
The Raiders had to overcome a slugglish start. The Raiders trailed 10-5 after one quarter and were down by as many as 9 points in the first half. But a late first half run, capped by a 3-pointer by Connor Shemwell at the halftime buzzer tied the game at 19-19.
Shemwell led everyone with a game-high 17 points. He was followed up by Brady Nugent with 11. Nugent was named Thunder Radio broadcast Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game.
Phineas Rollman pitched in 8 points and Dayne Crosslin 7 for the Raiders in the win.
Coffee County improves to 16-8 on the season with the win and 6-2 in district play.
The Raiders will play at Rockvale Saturday night.