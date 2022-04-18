Raiders manage only two hits, fall to Pioneers in district series opener

The fight for the top of District 6-4A is intensifying.
Coffee County struggled to get the bats going at home Monday night, mustering just two hits in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Warren County Pioneers in game one of a two-game series.
The loss evens the Raiders and Pioneers both up a 5-4 in district play, right there with Franklin County, which sits at 5-3.
Monday night, Coffee County fell behind 2-0 in the third and never recovered.
Coffee County’s lone run came in the bottom of the third when Brady Nugent knocked in Cole Pippenger. The Raiders had a big opportunity in the bottom of the second with the bases loaded and only one out. But Andrew Dawson was called out on an infield fly that ended up being dropped. Jacob Holder attempted to advance home anyway and was thrown out at the plate, giving the Pioneers a double play to end the inning.
Warren County added two more runs in the top of the fourth on a two-run double by Moore.
Jacob Holder was tagged with the loss for the Raiders despite striking out 12 Pioneers. He scattered six hits, walked one and hit 5 Pioneers. Jayden Fellers pitched a perfect inning in relief.
Layne Roberts earned the win for the Pioneers. He worked 6 and 2/3 before hitting his pitch limit, striking out 12 Raider batters.
Both teams will play again at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in McMinnville.