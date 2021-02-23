Raiders, Lady Raiders host District semi-finals Wednesday (ticket info here)

The Central High School Raiders and Lady Raiders will each host the District 8-AAA semi-finals Wednesday night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.
The Red Raiders finished the regular season as the no. 2 seed and earned a first round bye. They will now play Lincoln County at 6 p.m. Wednesday after the Falcons beat Shelbyville in the quarterfinals. The winner will advance to the championship on Friday. The loser will play a third place game Friday to determine seeding for the Region 4-AAA tournament.
Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders (no. 3 State AP Poll) will bring their 25-1 record to the floor against Columbia, who upset Lincoln County on Tuesday. Tip for the girls game is set for 8:30 p.m. at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. The winner will advance to the championship on Friday. The loser will play a third place game on Friday to determine seeding for the Region 4-AAA tournament.
Broadcast information
Both games will be broadcast LIVE on Thunder Radio, beginning at 5:45 p.m. You can listen at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, on the Manchester Go smartphone app and at thunder1320.com. You can watch the game online courtesy of Raider TV (CHS Audio-Visual class). The broadcast will be streamed to the Thunder Radio Facebook page or on youtube by clicking here.
Ticket information
Tickets are on sale to the general public but are expected to sell out. You must purchase tickets online – there will be no tickets at the door. If you want to attend both games, you need to purchase a ticket for each game. The gym will be cleared between games.