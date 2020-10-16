Raiders host Warren County for homecoming Friday

Friday night is homecoming at Carden-Jarrell Field.
Coffee County’s Red Raider football team (4-3 overall) welcomes unbeaten Warren County (7-0). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Tickets will not be available at the gate. Those wishing to purchase tickets will need to do so digitally by visiting www.gofan.co.
You can hear all of the action, including homecoming festivities, on Thunder Radio. Our coverage begins at 6 p.m. with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame show (delivered by Riddle Trucking).
We take you from the pregame, through every snap and into the postgame with postgame highlight clips, area scoreboard and we welcome your calls. We are your home for more than complete coverage of Red Raider football.
Listen at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, stream worldwide with the Manchester Go app or online at www.thunder1320.com