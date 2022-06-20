Raiders host Moore County in 7-on-7 (PHOTO GALLERY)

Coffee County Central football hosted Moore County on Monday (June 20th) in 7-on-7 passing work for the second time in less than a week.
The Raiders continue to work their passing game with sophomore quarterback Cole Pippenger – who connected on multiple deep balls to Travis Martin, Brendan Sheppard, Jahlin Osbourne and others.
The Raiders have another 7-on-7 passing day this week in Shelbyville (weather permitting) before the two-week TSSAA dead period begins next week.
Coffee County opens the regular season – the 100th in CHS history – on Aug. 19 when Franklin County comes to town. You can hear the Raiders all season long on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com.