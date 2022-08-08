Raiders golfers split in first home match of 2022

Coffee County Central High School golf teams split in their first home matches of the season Monday, Aug. 8 at WillowBrook Golf Course.
The Raider boys lost to Shelbyville but beat Lincoln County. The top four Raider golfers carded a total of 368 on the day, led by Noah Costello’s 90. Jacob Holder finished at 91, Brady Daugherty 92 and Jackson Shemwell 95.
Shelbyville was 28 strokes better, leading all teams with a 340, including an impressive 7-over from Boston Boyce.
Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders also placed second – beating Shelbyville but falling to Lincoln County.
Cadie Prater led all Coffee County golfers on the day with an 88. Maggie Crouch was close behind at 90 to give CHS a 178 to Lincoln County’s 167.