Raiders get 19 from Crosslin to even district record

Dayne Crosslin was due for a breakout night. And it came at a great time.
The junior sharp-shooter found his stroke from behind the arc Friday night and Warren County probably wishes he didn’t, as he hit four 3-pointers and put up 19 points to lead the CHS Lady Raiders to a 50-28 road win over Warren County.
The Raiders needed a district win after dropping their opener on Tuesday. After being tied at 16-16 at halftime, CHS outscored WArren County 13-4 in the third quarter and 21-8 in the fourth to put the game well out of reach. The Pioneers, shorthanded due to some illness, were never able to make any significant run in the final period.
Connor Shemwell also put up double-figures for the Raiders with 12 points. Aidan Abellana added 6 and Brady Nugent 5.
Coffee County improves to 10-7 with the win and 1-1 in District 6-4A. CHS will host Shelbyville Tuesday, Jan. 18 – girls at 6 pm, boys to follow.
