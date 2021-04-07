Raiders fight off Rebel rally to complete sweep of Franklin County

Franklin County loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning of a 2-1 game Wednesday night against Coffee County in Manchester.
But Red Raider senior Braden Brown slammed the door, striking out back to back batters to end the game – giving the Raiders a 2-1 win and a 2-game series sweep of the Rebels.
Brown entered and picked up the save for the second night in a row, closing the game for Jacob Holder, who was solid on the mound for the Raiders.
Holder took a shutout and a no-hitter into the seventh inning before running into trouble.
The Raiders took the lead in the bottom of the first inning after Griffin Meeker scored on a Franklin County error.
The Raiders tacked on another run in the second, taking a lead when Hayden Hullett picked up an RBI on a fielder’s choice to score Brady Nugent.
That was all the support that Holder need. The sophomore right-hander went six and one-third, striking out 11 batters. He didn’t allow a hit until the seventh, when the Rebels picked up a pair of hits. He walked three.
The win improves the Raiders to 8-4 overall and 4-2 in District 8-AAA play. CHS will play at Grundy County at 5 p.m. Friday.