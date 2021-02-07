Raiders fall to Rebels Saturday night

Coffee County’s Red Raiders couldn’t carry the momentum from a Friday road win in Lawrenceburg into Winchester on Saturday.
The CHS boys struggled at the free throw line and missed a few opportunities in the paint in a 50-41 loss to the Rebels of Franklin County. (Saturday, Feb. 6) The loss splits the season series with the Rebels and leaves CHS at 6-4 in District 8-AAA play.
Coffee County had the game tied at 7-7 after the first quarter in a sloppy offensive start for both teams. The Rebels took control at the half with a 19-15 lead. The Raiders took off on a 6-2 run to start the second half and tied the game at 21-21. But the Raiders were never able to push in front.
Three Rebels got into double digits, including Kane Reed who put up 19.
The Raiders were led by Trenton Scrivnor and Kyle Farless, who each scored 12 points. CJ Anthony added 11 off the bench for the Raiders.
Jaxon Vaughn scored 4 and Connor Shemwell 2.
The Raiders are tied for second place with Tullahoma with both teams at 6-4, but CHS holds the tiebreaker after beating the Wildcats in January. The Raiders have two district games remaining – Lincoln County and Tullahoma. Winning both would guarantee the Raiders a second place finish in the district.
CHS will host Lincoln County Monday night, Feb. 8. The CHS Lady Raiders will tip at 6 p.m. with the Raider boys to follow. Senior night festivities will be celebrated between games.
Tickets to the general public are available online. Tickets must be purchased at www.gofan.co. No tickets will be sold at the gate.