Raiders fall to Oakland in weather-shortened game

Coffee County’s defense held up well against the state’s top-ranked team Friday, but Oakland finally found some running room and storms cut the game short as the Raiders fell 22-3 at Oakland High School.
CHS Red Raider Ian Weldon split the uprights on a 29-yard field goal with 8:07 to play in the first half for the Raiders’ only points.
Weldon’s kick cut the Oakland lead to 7-3 and helped the Raiders recover after Oakland took a quick 7-0 lead just 45 seconds into the game. The Raider field goal was set up by a Matthew Pittman interception near mid field.
But Oakland proved too powerful offensively, scoring 7 plays after the Raider field goal on a 35-yard gallop from Patriot running back Antonio Patterson. Oakland scored again with just 28 seconds to play in the half and added a two point conversion.
The Raiders were set to return the second-half kickoff, but storms rolled into the area and officials agreed to stop the game with the score as it was.
Oakland improves to 9-0 on the season with the win, the Raiders drop to 4-5 and will host Riverdale next Friday – Oct. 30 It will be senior night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and you can listen to the game live on Thunder Radio, beginning with the Friday Night Thunder pregame show at 6 p.m.