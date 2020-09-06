Raiders fall to Blackman; open week before Siegel

Coffee County Central looked to be going into halftime within striking distance of Blackman and possession of the ball coming to start the second half Friday night in Murfreesboro.
But on the final play of the first half, Blackman quarterback Drew Beam scrambled and found a wide open Todd Lark standing in the end zone from 32 yards out as time expired to send Coffee County into the locker room trailing 28-6 and deflated.
Coffee County was unable to recover, falling 44-6. The loss drops the Raiders to 1-2 on the season, 0-1 in Region 3-6A play.
Coffee County’s only points came on field goals from Ian Weldon, who connected from 36 yards out to make the score 14-3 at the end of the first quarter and connected again from 24 yards out late in the first half.
Unofficially, Raider quarterback Conner Shemwell was 5-of-15 through the air for 112 yards. The Raiders were missing two key weapons offensively – starting receiver and backup tailback Matthew Pittman, along with starting tailback Marshall Haney. Third string running back Konor Heaton picked up the majority of the carries for the Raiders, going 20 yards on 10 carries.
It was a late game sub – sophomore Tristan Galey – who sparked the Raider offense. Galey ripped off 29 yards on four carries, all of them tough yards. Galey was named Mid Tenn Turf Player of the Game.
Coffee County has an open week with no opponent on Sept. 11. The Raiders return to the field Friday, Sept. 18 to host Siegel in a region game.