Raiders erase early deficit, drop Moore County 63-49 in season opener

An early 14-4 deficit didn’t get the Coffee County Red Raiders down.
Coffee County battled back with a 16-6 run to tie the game and eventually pull away in the second half for a 63-49 win over visiting Moore County – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Coffee County got point production out of 8 different players, led by senior Connor Shemwell with 16 points in the post. Brady Nugent added 12 and Jahlin Osbourne 10.
Dayne Crosslin pitched in 8 points, including a game-opening dunk to put the Raiders up 2-0. Jackson Shemwell scored 6 of the bench, John Dobson and Cooper Reed each scored two points.
Will Harder for Moore County led all scorers with 24 points.
The Red Raiders play two games Saturday – at home at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. You can hear both games on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE AUDIO REPLAY.