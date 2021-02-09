Raiders drop second straight, fall to 3rd place

Coffee County’s Red Raiders dropped their second District 8-AAA game in a row and fell out of second place with a 67-57 loss Monday night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.
Despite 22 points from senior Trenton Scrivnor, the Raiders struggled to stop the hot shooting of Lincoln County. CHS trailed at the end of every quarter.
The Falcons hit 9 3-pointers on the night, powered by Owen Sandlin who ended up with a game high 30 points.
Coffee County cut the deficit to 5 at one point later in the fourth quarter and had possession of the ball. Kyle Farless went to the basket for what appeared to be a basket and a foul, but instead was whistled for an offensive foul and the Raiders were unable to recover. Three different Raiders fouled out and CHS was hit with three technical fouls on the night.
Hayden Hullett finished with 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Farless and Jaxon Vaughn each added 5, Tyler Taylor 8 and Connor Shemwell 4.
The loss drops the Raiders district record to 6-5 and with a Tullahoma loss dropping the Wildcats to 6-5, Lincoln County leap frogs both teams to second place with a 7-5 district record. Coffee County (11-10 overall) will play at Tullahoma Thursday night to wrap up the regular season. The Lady Raiders tip at 6 pm. with the Raiders to follow. You can listen to both games live on Thunder Radio.