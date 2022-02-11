Raiders drop regular season finale at Tullahoma

In what was a game of runs, Tullahoma happened to have the last one.
The Coffee County Red Raiders went back and forth with Tullahoma on the road Friday night, but ultimately dropped the rivalry matchup 54-43.
The second half was a story of big runs. The Raiders took off on a 12-1 run to take a 29-21 lead, their biggest of the night at the time. But the Wildcats answered, hammering out a 14-2 run of their own to take a 35-31 lead. The Red Raiders answered to the game at 35-35 on a layup by Dayne Crosslin. But another big run late by the Wildcats – a 7-0 run – but the game out of reach for the Raiders.
The loss spoiled a tremendous night from Dayne Crosslin, who scored a game-high 19 points. Connor Shemwell added 13 despite battling foul trouble.
Coffee County was abysmal at the free throw line and it was costly. The Raiders were just 9-of-18 at the stripe.
The loss ends the regular season for the Raiders at 18-9 and splits the season series with the Wildcats after a CHS win back on Dec. 17.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE BROADCAST REPLAY.
UP NEXT
Coffee County will move on to the District 6-4A tournament. The Raiders are the no. 2 seed and will play no. 3 Warren County in the semi-finals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at Shelbyville. Thunder Radio will be there for the broadcast – listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.