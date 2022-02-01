Raiders drop heartbreaker in double-overtime

Back-and-forth late craziness finally ended with Franklin County on top Tuesday night, as the Raiders fell 41-39 in double overtime in Manchester.
Coffee County actually sent the game to overtime after time expired. It appeared as if the Rebels won at the end of regulation after the Raiders could not get a game winning basket, trailing by 1. But a technical foul was called on the Rebels after time expired, sending Dayne Crosslin to the line. He missed the first, but sunk the second to tie the game at 37-37 and force overtime.
And that is where the offense died. For both teams.
Coffee County milked over 2:30 off the clock in the first overtime and appeared poised to take a crack at a game winning shot. But with under 10 seconds to play, the Rebels forced a turnover and had a fast break. Connor Shemwell was called for an intentional foul on the breakaway with 1.5 seconds to play.
From that point, the Rebels went on to miss 4 free throws in the final 1.5 seconds – 2 after the intentional foul and 2 more when the Raiders were whistled for a foul on the Rebels inbound play.
But offense was still stagnant in the second overtime. The Rebels finally went in front with just under 3 seconds to play when Kaleb Rigsby penetrated and scored near the basket.
Defensively, Coffee County did everything it needed to. CHS held Franklin County to single digit points in every quarter except the fourth. But offense was just not there for the Raiders.
Dayne Crosslin led the way with 9 points, followed by Jackson Shemwell with 8.
The loss ends a 6 game winning streak and knocks the Raiders out of first place in the district. It also gives the Rebels the upper hand in the season series, 2-1, and the tiebreaker over CHS.
The Raiders play again this Friday, Feb. 4, at Warren County.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE FOR THE REPLAY.