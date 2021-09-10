Raiders drop 3rd straight, fall to Page 38-17

Coffee County appeared to be in good position against page Friday night. The Raiders led 14-7 late in the first half, but the Patriots quickly stormed down the field for a touchdown with 50 seconds to play, recovered a surprise onside kick and scored again to take a 21-14 lead into the locker room and eventually a 38-17 win over the CHS Red Raiders at Carden-Jarrell Field Friday night.
It marked the third consecutive loss for the Raiders (1-3 overall) after opening the season with a win at Franklin County. Page improves to 4-0 with the win.
Coffee County’s biggest struggle on the night was stopping Page quarterback Jake McNamara. The senior quarterback toasted the Raider secondary for 434 yards on 26-of-33 passing and 5 touchdowns. He completed passes to 8 different receivers. The Page running game went for negative yards.
Meanwhile, the Raiders were able to run the ball effectively between the tackles with Konor Heaton, who was named Mid Tenn Turf Player of the Game. Heaton finished with 165 yards on 27 carries that included a 6 yard touchdown run.
Senior quarterback was 13-of-23 through the air for 76 yards and a touchdown – hooking up with Travis Martin for a 7 yard touchdown in the first half. Freshman Cole Pippenger worked at quarterback late in the game, completing 3-of-3 passes for 20 yards.
The only Raider points in the second half come on a 33 yard field goal from sophomore Elijah McCoy.
The Raiders return to region play next Friday, Sept. 17, traveling to Lebanon.