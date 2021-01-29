Raiders dominate both ends of the floor, roll past Shelbyville 65-49

Trenton Scrivnor put on an aerial display and the Red Raiders used their size and athleticism in the paint to drop visiting Shelbyville 65-49 Friday night.
After being tied 13-13 after one quarter, the Raider pressure defense and transition offense wore down Shelbyville. The Raiders led 37-26 at the half and 58-35 after three quarters.
Scrivnor used his length to force Shelbyville into backcourt turnovers. The senior was able to take advantage of some good passes, stuffing home two dunks and then finishing an alley-oop thanks to a perfect lob from Phineas Rollman. Scrivnor finished with 15 points.
Raider junior Connor Shemwell was steady all night for the Raiders. Shemwell rarely missed around the basket – putting in 16 points in the paint and stepping out to knock down a 3-pointer to lead all scorers with 19 points.
Raider seniors Hayden Hullett and Kyle Farless also got into double digits with 10 points apiece. Hullett sacrificed his body and drew two Shelbyville charges.
Jaxon Vaughn and Dayne Crosslin each added four points for the Raiders, Brady Nugent 2 and Brady Vaughn 1.
Jeremiah Jones led the Eagles with 12 points.
The win makes the Raiders 9-7 on the year and 5-3 in District 8-AAA play. The Raiders play Warren County in a non-district game Monday, Feb. 1 in McMinnville. Girls tip at 6 p.m. and the boys to follow. Both games can be heard live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com