Raiders cruise to Friday afternoon win in Woodbury

Coffee County’s Red Raider basketball team shook off the Thanksgiving food and took care of business Friday afternoon, dropping Loretto 54-33 in the Cannon County Thanksgiving Classic in Woodbury.
After a slow offensive start, the Raiders caught fire from beyond the 3-point line and buried Loretto. CHS took a 31-13 lead and led by as much as 23 points at a few different points in the second half.
The Raiders were led by Dayne Crosslin, who scored 15 points behind a trio of 3-pointers. CHS also got 3-pointers from Aidan Abellana, Cooper Reed and Phineas Rollman. In total, 10 different Raiders got into the scorebook.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE BROADCAST REPLAY.
The Raider defense was the real story of the afternoon. CHS forced 17 Loretto turnovers and didn’t allow a Mustang field goal until there were six seconds to play in the first quarter.
Cooper Reed came off the bench and scored 9 points for the Raiders in the win, Connor Shemwell 6, Rollman 5, Jackson Shemwell 4, Jahlin Osbourne 4, Abellana 4, Brady Nugent 4, John Dobson 2 and Treyton Williams 1 point.
The win improve the Raiders to 4-0 on the season. They will play Cookeville at 4 p.m. Saturday in Woodbury before getting back to regular season play.
Next week will be slammed busy for the Central High School boys and girls basketball teams with three games, all at home, and all against good teams. The Lady Raiders and Red Raiders will host Blackman at 6 p.m. Monday, host Walker Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday and host cross-county rival Tullahoma on Friday, Dec. 3. You can hear all of those games live on Thunder Radio — 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.