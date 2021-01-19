Raiders complete fourth quarter comeback, drop Tullahoma Wildcats

Coffee County’s Red Raider basketball team trailed Tullahoma at the end of every single quarter Tuesday night.
Except the one that matters most.
Trailing 38-32, the CHS Raiders outscored visiting Tullahoma 22-9 in the fourth quarter to pick up a 54-45 District 8-AAA win over their biggest rivals.
The Raiders took their first lead of the second half at 45-43 and then again at 47-45.
Coffee County pulled away late behind strong free throws, including six straight – two from CJ Anthony and four in a row from junior Connor Shemwell.
Senior Jaxon Vaughn paced Coffee County, picking up 16 tough points in the paint and at the free throw line. Vaughn scored 10 of his 16 in the second half. Trenton Scrivnor scored 14 for the Raiders off the bench, including a pair of rebounds and put backs.
Scrivnor and Vaughn were named Stone Fort Mortgage co-players of the game for Coffee County.
Connor Shemwell scored 11 for the Raiders, including big free throws down the stretch. Hayden Hullett finished with 6 points, Anthony 4, Farless 2 and Brady Nugent 1.
The win is the third straight for the Raiders and makes them 4-2 in District 8-AAA play. The loss snaps a six game Wildcat winning streak and is their first District 8-AAA loss of the season, making them 5-1.
Coffee County will host Columbia Friday night. The Lady Raiders tip at 6 p.m. and the boys to follow. You can hear both games on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go smartphone app and thunder1320.com. Pregame begins at 5:45 pm.