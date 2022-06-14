Raiders compete in 7 on 7 — PHOTO GALLERY

Coffee County Central football battled the heat and the Moore County Blue Raiders Tuesday for a little 7-on-7 passing action at Carden-Jarrell Field in Manchester.
There was no score kept. But the Raiders looked efficient with new quarterback Cole Pippenger behind center – working heavily with returning targets Jahlin Osbourne and Travis Martin, among others.
Thunder Radio stopped by for some action photos (below).
The Raiders kickoff the regular season Aug. 19 when Franklin County comes to town. Red Raider football can be heard all season long on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.