Raiders can’t recover from early deficit, fall to Columbia

The Central High School Red Raiders 3-game district winning streak didn’t stand a chance against the hot-shooting Columbia brought to Manchester Friday.
Columbia’s Lions rarely missed early, building an 18-0 lead 6 minutes into the game on their way to a 60-43 win over the Red Raiders.
Coffee County cut the deficit down to 10 at one point in the first half, but trailed by 17 at the half, 34-17.
The Raiders rallied again in the second half, able to get the deficit inside of 10 points for the first time all night with 2 minutes to play on a Hayden Hullett 3 pointer. But the Raiders ran out of time and the Lions didn’t miss many at the free-throw line.
Senior CJ Anthony led the Raiders in points with 15 and was named Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game.
Trenton Scrivnor scored 8 off the bench for the Raiders, Jaxon Vaughn 6, Tyler Taylor 5, Kyle Farless 4, Hullett 3 and Connor Shemwell 2.
The Lions were led by Q Martin, who piled up 20 points – evenly distributed, scoring 10 in the first half and 10 in the second.
The Raiders will be back in action Tuesday night when they travel to Franklin County. Girls tip at 6 p.m. and the boys follow. Both games can be heard live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com