Raiders can’t hold halftime lead in loss to Lawrence County

Connor Shemwell was as dominant as ever for the Red Raiders Tuesday night in Manchester. But Coffee County couldn’t find enough answers for Alex Carr and Lawrence County in the second half, losing 63-59.
Coffee County led 31-26 at the halftime break. Alex Carr scored 23 for the Wildcats, including 13 in the second half, and Hunter Hagan came of the bench to pitch in 8. The Wildcats led 41-39 after three and the Raiders were unable to get in front during the fourth quarter.
Shemwell played arguably his best game of the season for the Raiders – piling up 19 points (12 coming in the second half) to be named Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game.
CJ Anthony scored 12 for Coffee County and Hayden Hullett 9 – coming on a trio of 3-pointers.
The Raiders struggled at the free throw line, going 9-of-16. Lawrence County was 20-of-25 at the stripe.
The loss drops the Raiders to 5-6 on the season and 1-2 in district play. The Raiders will host Franklin County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 in a boys only contest. You can hear that game live on Thunder Radio.