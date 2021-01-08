Raiders can’t hold down Slatten, Warriors in second half

Coffee County’s game plan to limit touches for White County star Grant Slatten and control the pace of the game worked in the first half Friday night in Sparta.
But the final two quarters were a different story.
The Raiders led 8-0 early and led most all of the first half, but Slatten ripped off 19 in the second half and the Warriors picked up a 70-55 win over the CHS Red Raiders.
Coffee County led for the entire first half but a late Warrior field goal put White County up 27-25 with 15 seconds left in the half and sparked a 16-0 run that lasted well into the third quarter and was ultimately the Raiders’ demise.
The Raiders didn’t pick up a field goal until 5 minutes into the third period.
Despite giving up the big run and battling foul trouble, the Raiders cut the score to an 8 point game in the fourth quarter twice, but the Warriors kept their distance.
Jaxon Vaughn finished with 11 for CHS despite battling foul trouble all night before eventually fouling out. Kyle Farless also fouled out and finished with 11 points.
Connor Shemwell with 9 points was named Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game by Thunder Radio.
Hayden Hullett scored 8 and played strong defense against Slatten – holding the Ole Miss signee to 9 first half points. Hullett had to sit much of the third quarter with foul trouble.
CJ Anthony and Trenton Scrivnor scored 7 for CHS and Tyler Taylor 2.
The loss drops Coffee County to 5-5 on the season. The Raider boys will be back in action Tuesday night when Lawrence County comes to town – 6 p.m. tip for the girls and the boys to follow. As usual – these games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com.
Scheduling notes
The Raiders will host Franklin County in a boys only contest on Thursday, Jan. 14. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.