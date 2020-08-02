Raiderette dancers pick up hardware at UDA camp

Coffee County Central High School’s Dance team completed its 2020 Universal Dance Association camp with some impressive hardware.
CHS finished with superior trophy, spirit sticks and brought home individual awards, too.
Six Raiderette dancers picked up All-American honors, including Sydney Bell, Hannah Grimes, Rachel Johnson, Taylor Lorance, Makenna Orrick and Hallie Pittman. There were four character and leadership awards awarded and Taylor Lorance was awarded Drill Down Queen. The team won a bid to nationals at Disney World.