Raider wrestling has standout weekend

Coffee County Central High School wrestling had two grapplers to qualify for the TSSAA state meet with their finish at the Girls West Region.
MaryAnne Walker qualified for the state meet in the 125 pound division with a third place finish. Meanwhile, Mary Wolfrum took fourth in the 132 pound division to qualify for the state meet.
Paryss DeShane took sixth place in the 119 pound division.
Also wrestling for the Lady Raiders were Lyra Leftwich, Sara Crosslin and AJ Rue.
Meanwhile, Red Raider wrestler Kolby McCormick placed third overall in the 285 pound division of the state junior varsity tournament on Saturday.