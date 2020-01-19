Raider Wrestlers Claim 5 Medals on Saturay at Sewanee Tournament

The Coffee County CHS wrestling team traveled to Sewanee on Saturday for the 15 team Mt. Top Invitational. The Raider grapplers grabbed 5 individual medals on the day. In the team standings, Coffee County finished in 8th place out of the 15 squads. A trio of Lady Raider wrestlers also competed in a pair of matches each.
For the Lady Raiders Alanna Coker and Mary Anne Walker each were 2 and 0 on the day. For the Red Raiders, Cardin Stump and Hunter Massey captured 2nd place medals while Chris Speegle and Gavin Prater came home with 3rd place medals and Jeremiah Wardell finished with a 4th place medal.
Stump(fighting in the heavyweight class) got a 1st round bye to start the day before grabbing pinfall wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals to advance to the championship. In the title match, Stump was pinned by a McMinn County wrestler to finish in 2nd place.
Massey(126 pounds) also got a first round bye before pinning his opponent in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Massey scratched out a 7 to 6 decision win to advance to the finals. In the finals, Massey pushed the match to 3 full rounds before losing in a decision to his opponent from Sale Creek.
Prater(145) opened his tournament bracket with a bye then grabbed a quarterfinal win with a pinfall. In the semifinals, Prater lost via a decision and fell into the consolation bracket. Prater closed out the day with a pinfall win and a major decision victory to grab 3rd place.
Chris Speegle(220) grabbed a pinfall win in the quarterfinals after receiving a 1st round bye. In the semifinals, Speegle was send to the consolation bracket when he lost his match via a pin. In the consolation bracket, Speegle got a decision win to advance to the 3rd place match where he pinned his opponent for the medal.
Wardell(106) opened his bracket with a bye before grabbing a pinfall win in 44 seconds in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Wardell was pinned in the 2nd round to drop him into the consolation bracket. Wardell won a pinfall decision in the consolation semifinals to advance to the 3rd place match. In the medal match, Wardell was once again pinned early in the 2nd round to finish in 4th place.
The Raider wrestlers travel to Warren County on Tuesday for a match with the Warren County High School team. Also on tap for Tuesday night will be a youth wrestling match between the Warren County Youth and the Coffee County Youth wrestling programs. First match is set to get underway at 6 PM.