Raider, Wildcats fans team up to raise money for Waverly flood victims

While the Coffee County Red Raiders and the Tullahoma Wildcats were competing on the field Friday night in Manchester, there was another competition happening in the stands.
Fans from both sides were asked to make donations that would be sent to help flood victims in Humphreys County.
Coffee County fans were able to win that side battle – collecting $1,910 while Tullahoma fans contributed $1,410 for a total of $3,320.
This is just the latest gesture of giving to those affected by floods in Waverly earlier this month. Just last Wednesday, Aug. 25, Coffee County sent three tractor-trailer loads worth of supplies to Humphreys County thanks to overwhelming donations from area good Samaritans.