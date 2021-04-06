Raider tennis gets two wins; track takes top two spots

The Coffee County Central High School tennis teams picked up two more wins Tuesday – sweeping Tullahoma.
Lauren Perry (8-1), Rylee McNamara (8-0), Wren Lawson (8-0), Emma Fulks (8-5), Macie Lawrence (8-5), Kylie Millaway (6-1) and Katie Lawrence (6-2) all picked up match wins in a 7-0 win for the Lady Raiders over Tullahoma.
The doubles teams of Perry/McNamara and Lawson/Lawrence won 8-2 and 8-1 respectively .
Meanwhile, the boys tennis team squeaked out a 4-3 win over Tullahoma.
Jonathan nelson (8-6-), Landen Booth (8-2), Krish Patel (8-3) and Tyler Rigney (6-2) picked up singles wins. The doubles team of Jaden Talley and Nelson won 8-5
Track with wins
The Central High School girls team took first place out of 13 teams with 95 total points Tuesday, while the boys were second with 69.
Individual results will be posted when they are available.